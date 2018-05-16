Citizens’ Willingness Required To Revive T&T’s Economy, Says Expert.

Former President of the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago, Ravi Suryadevara, said a greater display of maturity, openness and willingness from citizens and leaders to guide the country through these challenging economic times, is paramount.

He says this approach is vital in order to ensure that areas such as productivity and competitiveness are not affected and economic growth is revived.

He said it was critical that discussions involving the labour movement, business community and government continue on a sustained basis.

He also commented on the role of state owned Petrotrin and the importance of addressing difficulties facing that company.

