The Chief Justice will address the division within the judiciary as the law term opens today.

Members of the legal fraternity have articulated several problems within the judiciary and have expressed a lack of confidence in Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

The body has called on Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley to in­voke Sec­tion 37 of the Con­sti­tu­tion to trig­ger a tri­bunal to in­ves­ti­gate the Chief Jus­tice.

However, Dr Rowley has maintained that the Association lacks evidence that would move him to act.

Senior Counsel Israel Khan says that little headway has been made since the call on the Prime Minister for a tribunal to look into the behaviour of the Chief Justice.

Khan said that the Association has done all that it can and he called on the public to take to the streets to shed light on the issue.

Khan said that after being absent previously he and others who had chosen to stay away from the event would be attending today, and they would be paying close attention to the Chief Justice.