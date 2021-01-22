Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

LIVE STREAMS

MESSAGE

Advertisement

Clifton De Coteau Passes Away. Ministry of Education Recalls His Significant Contribution.

Jan 22, 2021 | 0 comments

Former Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Clifton De Coteau passed away suddenly today. He had only moments returned home, having purchased newspapers, when he collapsed on the floor at his home and died.

In the aftermath of the news, The Education Ministry, in a media statement extended sincere condolences to the family and friends of the former Minister who served in the Education Ministry from 2010 to 2012. He was the Chairman of the National Task Force on School Violence and Indiscipline, which was responsible for the relaunch and review of the National School Code of Conduct.

The ministry highlighted that Mr, De Coteau was also an educator and former principal of St. Stephen’s College, Princes Town who played a pivotal role in the lives of many.” He made great contributions not only to the further development of our nation’s children, but he also touched the lives of many teachers during his tenure as School Supervisor III until 2002 when he retired,” the statement read.

 

0 Comments

Be part of the Discussion

Polls

Are you confidant that Trinidad and Tobago will we able to contain the new variant of the COVID-19 virus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Advertisment




Weather Satellite

Local Weather Forecasts

Recent Posts

Clifton De Coteau Passes Away. Ministry of Education Recalls His Significant Contribution.
Health and Education Technical Officers to Collaborate on Plan for Schools’ Reopening.
Chaguanas Bar Shut Down for Health and Safety Infringements.
T&T National Returns Home Carrying Covid-19 Variant B117.
16 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in T&T.