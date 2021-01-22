Clifton De Coteau Passes Away. Ministry of Education Recalls His Significant Contribution.

Former Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Clifton De Coteau passed away suddenly today. He had only moments returned home, having purchased newspapers, when he collapsed on the floor at his home and died.

In the aftermath of the news, The Education Ministry, in a media statement extended sincere condolences to the family and friends of the former Minister who served in the Education Ministry from 2010 to 2012. He was the Chairman of the National Task Force on School Violence and Indiscipline, which was responsible for the relaunch and review of the National School Code of Conduct.

The ministry highlighted that Mr, De Coteau was also an educator and former principal of St. Stephen’s College, Princes Town who played a pivotal role in the lives of many.” He made great contributions not only to the further development of our nation’s children, but he also touched the lives of many teachers during his tenure as School Supervisor III until 2002 when he retired,” the statement read.