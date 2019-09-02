Police are on the scene of a homicide at LaBrea Trace, Siparia where a mother was chopped to death this morning. Selene Sankar was an employee at the Republic Bank branch in Siparia. She was killed by a close male relative who subsequently fled into nearby bushes carrying a rope. He reportedly stated, “this is for me.”

Sankar had reportedly been accused of infidelity by the perpetrator, before she was attacked and killed. Her young child was in the house at the time of the murder.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and police are said to be using drone technology in an attempt to locate the perpetrator.