Coast Guard Presently Helping Residents of La Horquetta, Following Flooding.

Residents who are currently stranded within the La Horquetta area say they are working hand in hand in hand with the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard for ensure that persons area evacuated from the housing scheme.

Speaking with News Power now this afternoon, one resident; Cerron Charles who is located at Phase 5, La Horquetta said at present the area currently has three shelters receiving supplies for persons whose homes were flooded by the heavy rains.

Charles said homes in both Phase five and seven received minor damage as compared to Greenvale, La Horquetta.

When asked what sort of supplies residents are in need at this point in time, Charles said that cleaning supplies, clean underwear, clothing and freshly cooked food is high in demand.

