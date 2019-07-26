The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard says three persons remain unaccounted for following a report on Tuesday of a robbery at sea involving seven vessels, with persons still in the water, in the vicinity of Orange Valley in the Gulf of Paria.

In a media release the Coast Guard explained that on Wednesday it received information that the body of Anand Rampersad was recovered by fishermen assisting with the search, one and a half miles off the Couva Rig, located in the Gulf of Paria.

Additionally, on Wednesday at 7:00 pm another unidentified body was discovered.

It adds that today while conducting patrols in the search and rescue area, the Coast Guard discovered two additional unidentified bodies in the vicinity of La Brea and Point Fortin.

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard says it will continue to provide the necessary coverage and operational coordination with regard to this situation and remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of citizens.