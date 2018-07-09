Coconut Vendor Around QPS, Busted for Selling Cocaine.

A 55-year-old coconut vendor remains in police custody today after he was arrested during a joint exercise by members of the Port-of-Spain CID and Task Force early yesterday for trafficking cocaine around the Queen’s Park Savannah near Queen’s Royal College.

Reports indicate that the man was taken into custody after 2am after officers from St Clair/Woodbrook Police Station noticed the vendor acting suspiciously.

A search of the cart was carried out and the officers reportedly found cocaine and paraphernalia used to cut the illicit drugs.

Officers suspect the vendor was selling the drugs to vagrants in and around Woodbrook.

They took the man to St Clair/Woodbrook Police Station for processing but he complained of feeling unwell while in a holding cell at the station. He was taken for medical treatment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...