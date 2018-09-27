Cold Case Missing Persons Unit Coming, Says Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says one of the new units to be established is the Cold Case Missing Persons Unit.

He explained that this unit will be dedicated to solving the serious cases of missing persons.

Commissioner Griffith has pointed out that many units currently in existence, deal with several matters of national security on a daily basis and as a result, some missing person’s investigations may go cold. Via media release, the CoP indicated that the CCPM will reopen some of these old cases and ultimately bring answers and closure to the traumatized family members of those who have been reported and remain missing.

The Commissioner has also promised the restructuring of the E-999 Unit and the implementation of an Emergency Response Unit, to ensure that citizens receive prompt and efficient police responses to their reports of crime.

He said the strategic placement of 140 police vehicles across the country, will ensure that police response times are greatly reduced, police presence is heightened and that citizens perception of crime is positively affected.

