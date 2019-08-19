Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who sparked a firestorm three years ago when he decided to kneel during the national anthem, showed support Sunday to those NFL players who are still employed and still protesting perceived racial injustice during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Kaepernick’s tweet comes amid a minor backlash over rapper Jay-Z’s recent deal to advise the NFL on entertainment decisions. Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Reid, Kaepernick’s former teammate, has been among those who have criticized the “99 Problems” lyricist and the league over the deal.