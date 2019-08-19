Eric Reid and Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson are the only players in the league who still kneel during the anthem. Other players have raised a fist during the anthem.

Kaepernick’s comment comes as Jay-Z and his agency Roc Nation decided last week to partner with the NFL on its entertainment presentations and Inspire Change Initiative.

When asked why he didn’t involve Kaepernick in the new Roc Nation-NFL deal, Jay-Z said: “You’d have to ask him. I’m not his boss. I can’t just bring him into something. That’s for him to say.”

Jay-Z also said he and Kaepernick had a conversation about the new deal but offered no other details.

FOX NEWS