Former United National Congress Member of Parliament for Cumuto-Manzanilla, Collin Partap is now a part of the People’s National Movement’s Local Government campaign, while it is said that former UNC MP for Mayaro, Winston “Gypsy” Peters is being wooed to represent the party in Mayaro in the upcoming general elections.
According to CNC3, 46-year-old Partap aired his disenchantment with the UNC in May but was mum on becoming PNM’s general election candidate for Cumuto-Manzanilla.
He is reported to have shown up in company with the Prime Minister and other government ministers for cricket at the Queen’s Park Oval last week Monday. In the VIP box with them, was former People’s Partnership Minister, Emmanuel George, who is the brother of HDC chairman, Newman George.
Collin Partap was fired in 2012 as a minister in the National Security Ministry under the People’s Partnership administration after refusing to do a breathalyzer test. He was subsequently charged with Driving Under the Influence, remaining a backbencher for the rest of the PP’s term in office.
He is now one of several “working” on the ground in Sangre Grande, a key marginal corporation where the PNM and UNC tied in the 2016 polls.
He remains tight-lipped on whether he will contest general elections under the PNM. Although he is yet to fill out a PNM membership form, he said he will, at some point, because he has made a “values-based decision” standing against corruption, poverty and crime.