For­mer United National Congress Member of Parliament for Cu­mu­to-Man­zanil­la, Collin Par­tap is now a part of the People’s National Movement’s Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment cam­paign, while it is said that former UNC MP for Ma­yaro, Win­ston “Gyp­sy” Pe­ters is be­ing wooed to represent the party in Ma­yaro in the upcoming gen­er­al elections.

According to CNC3, 46-year-old Par­tap aired his dis­en­chant­ment with the UNC in May but was mum on be­com­ing PNM’s gen­er­al elec­tion can­di­date for Cu­mu­to-Man­zanil­la.

He is reported to have shown up in com­pa­ny with the Prime Min­is­ter and oth­er gov­ern­ment min­is­ters for crick­et at the Queen’s Park Oval last week Monday. In the VIP box with them, was for­mer People’s Partnership Min­is­ter, Em­manuel George, who is the broth­er of HDC chair­man, New­man George.

Collin Par­tap was fired in 2012 as a min­is­ter in the Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­istry under the People’s Partnership administration af­ter re­fus­ing to do a breathalyzer test. He was subsequently charged with Dri­ving Un­der the In­flu­ence, re­main­ing a back­bencher for the rest of the PP’s term in office.

He is now one of sev­er­al “work­ing” on the ground in Sangre Grande, a key mar­gin­al cor­po­ra­tion where the PNM and UNC tied in the 2016 polls.

He re­mains tight-lipped on whether he will contest general elections under the PNM. Although he is yet to fill out a PNM mem­ber­ship form, he said he will, at some point, be­cause he has made a “val­ues-based de­ci­sion” stand­ing against cor­rup­tion, pover­ty and crime.