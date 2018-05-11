Colm Imbert Admits, Despite Economic Recovery, T&T Faces Trying Times Ahead.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says while the economy is recovering, he still expects some difficult times ahead.

Speaking on Power 102.1 FM’s Power Breakfast Show, he says that the economy has made an about-turn but suggests that the positives would not be seen for about another year.

However also speaking on the Power Breakfast Show, Energy economist Gregory McGuire describes Mr Imbert’scomment that better days are coming as a short term view of things.

He also expresses skepticism over Minister Imbert’sstatements that the energy industry is booming.

He acknowledged that while there has been some recovery in the energy sector, the use of the word Booming is misleading.

