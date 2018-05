Acting Housing Minister, Colm Imbert, says the Housing Development Corporation is not considering a moratorium on rent collection and mortgage payments at this time.

He gave the response in the House of Representatives as he answered a question posed to him by the Opposition, which sought to find out what policy the HDC will adopt in light of the incidence of unemployment amongst home owners and tenants.

