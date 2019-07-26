Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says he has seen the advisory issued by the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, warning of heightened shooting incidents in Piccadilly, also known as “EastDry River.”

However, Commissioner Griffith is advising members of the public of the following:

1. There had been no reports of open gun battles in the Piccadilly area.

2. The TTPS is aware that this area has had incidents in the recent past, however intelligence agencies have not received any reports or video footage to confirm what is suggested in the advisory.

3. Persons are asked to take heed of advisories issued by the relevant authorities on law enforcement such as the Ministry of National Security and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

Commissioner Griffith gives the assurance that the TTPS has been intensifying both overt and covert patrols to prevent and manage situations of criminal activity.

He is also advising that there is no need to cause anxiety among the population or to stigmatize any area.

The Commissioner wishes to reiterate that there had been no reports of escalating shooting incidents in the East Dry River area.

A media release says while the Commissioner of Police respects the rights of persons to make statements, such statements should be made following communication with the TTPS, to prevent undue anxiety and stress among the population and also to avoid stigmatizing any area.