Commissioner Gary Griffith Calls for Resubmission of Firearm Applications If Submitted Prior to 2015.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith advises that he is in the process of treating with the thousands of applications for Firearm User’s Licenses that he met upon his assumption of office.

To date, his office has processed over 400 applications and is working assiduously to clear the backlog.

As a result, and in an attempt to regularize and streamline the process, the commissioner advises that persons, who applied for a Firearm User’s Licenses before 2015 and are awaiting approval, should resubmit the following documents to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, located at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain:

Persons should submit a Certificate of Good Character, a Psychological Evaluation, a Proof of Change of Address (where applicable) and a Proof of Change in Marital Status (where applicable).

The Commissioner notes that his Office is actively working to address previous challenges with the Firearm User’s Licenses process.

He is also reminding citizens against paying anyone in hopes of securing special favours to be granted a FUL by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

