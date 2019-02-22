Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says he and officers of specialized units of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service have not violated the Police dress code.

Commissioner Griffith has taken note of the article published in today’s Trinidad Express newspaper, pointing to his decision to wear the camouflaged outfit; however, he says wearing it on several high-risk operations and exercises does not constitute a violation.

Commissioner Griffith said that he is not surprised that these detractors would be making attempts to focus on what he wears instead of the job he continues to do by effecting strategies within the Police Service to secure this country.

In a media release Commissioner Griffith said it must be noted that the Multi-Optional Police Section, have worn this uniform for over 20 years.