The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says contrary to an article published in today’s Guardian Newspaper, Commissioner Gary Griffith, never held peace talks with alleged gang leaders.

A media release issued on the matter on Thursday explained:

Commissioner Griffith intends to lead by example, which means joining officers on patrols and on occasion, confronting community leaders. In fact, the CoP will not at any time negotiate with anyone who may be involved in criminal activity.

While not profiling persons, the Commissioner is closely monitoring persons within the hierarchy of gangs. Further, where the intention of community leaders is to encourage and facilitate gang activities; Commissioner Griffith will go after them with full force. Commissioner Griffith monitors all hotspot areas, which includes all police operations, patrols, confrontations and warnings and will make an intervention as needed.

Apart from enforcing the law, the Commissioner of Police intends to guide persons away from a life of crime. He is therefore leading the launch of the ‘Street Talk’ campaign geared toward mentorship; this has been developed as a secondary measure, to address issues such as delinquency, gang involvement and youth development.

The Commissioner maintains that those with influence in communities must instead use such influence to guide persons away from a life of crime and encourage them to be upstanding citizens. Where this is not being done; and where violence, gang and criminal activities are being encouraged, Commissioner Griffith will get close and personal.