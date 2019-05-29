Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says he notes with interest a social media post made by Devant Maharaj on Monday about another individual who claims to have sent a Freedom of Information Act request to the CoP, seeking clarification on the use of face masks by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

In a media release this afternoon, Commissioner Griffith said the FOIA request has not reached the Office of the Commissioner of Police, yet it has been what he described as plastered on social media by Devant Maharaj, who he said seems to have direct knowledge of the origins of the request.

Commissioner Griffith said the use of face masks by police officers in the execution of their duties is a practice used world-wide for decades, for obvious safety and security reasons.

He noted that he shudders to think that persons would deliberately want to have police officers targeted and their families put in harm’s way, given the very dangerous nature of their jobs.

Commissioner Griffith said he found it interesting, that this post has been shared even before the request has reached his desk.

He pointed to a seemingly disingenuous agenda meant to create sensationalism and controversy, and questioned if such an action will assist in keeping citizens safe or reduce crime in this country?