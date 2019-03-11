Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has disclosed a decision to move for a total change of police uniforms. He said a recommendation is on its way to Cabinet.

The Commissioner was speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102fm on Monday.

He said the current blue wear by police officers is not distinguishable from uniforms of several other security agencies in the country

He noted, however, that elite units in many police organisations wear different uniforms which distinguish them from the rest of the force.