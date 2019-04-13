Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, says as the government goes about its registration exercise for Venezuelans in the country, the TTPS will closely monitor the process to ensure criminals are not among those entering the country.

The National Security Minister said Thursday that Venezuelans at the Immigration Detention Center at Aripo will also be allowed the opportunity to go through this two week registration process.

He added that the registration will begin on the May 31st and is scheduled to end on June 14th.

Speaking at the weekly TTPS news briefing on Commissioner Griffith said the amnesty granted by the state will be under close review.