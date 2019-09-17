Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says he has noted the views by some, pertaining to alleged ‘leaks’ in law enforcement and case management as it pertains to investigations and sensitive security information possibly being sent to third parties.

He explains that while any unauthorized issuance of information is frowned upon and the relevant disciplinary action on police officers would be taken if proven, it is important to place this discussion into context.

He says it is indeed foolhardy to believe that a case involving a public figure could be hidden from the public indefinitely, especially when the case is coming to a close.

In a media release Commissioner Griffith indicated that during that period, there may be hundreds of persons involved, inclusive of many witnesses being interviewed, hundreds of statements being completed, production orders being drafted, meetings with external agencies of the TTPS, inclusive of civilians, and to expect that all such persons involved in any way to remain completely ‘tight-lipped’ at all stages, is impractical.

He added that it is important to also note that the eventual outcome of charges being laid was not impacted, as the structure set up in the TTPS within the last few months, ensures that even though there could be a chance of minor ‘leaks’, it is not enough to affect the end result, as no one individual has enough access and control of data or evidence.