Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is today saying that the selection process for the Commissioner of Police is not tainted by racial discrimination.

Speaking recently in Parliament Dr. Rowley said that if the process of selecting a CoP is flawed they will not accept the recommendation by the selection committee.

He also responded to Opposition criticisms on the matter.

