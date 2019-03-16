Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith says the outpouring of support from the national community showing their recognition and appreciation of police officers, has inspired the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to continue expanding the ‘I Support our Service’ initiative.

He made the comment as he addressed the South launch of the initiative today, at the Breezeway, South Park, Tarouba, San Fernando.

Mr. Griffith said the public outpouring of gratitude is having a very positive impact on the morale and performance of the officers of the TTPS.

He said in turn, police officers are now more passionate, dedicated and proud of their duties to protect and serve Trinidad and Tobago.

Also speaking at the event was Mayor of San Fernando, Junia Regrello, who gave the assurance that the southern city stands ready to support the TTPS in charting a path to peace and justice for the nation.

He noted that citizens place immense trust and faith in all officers to uphold law and order and their efforts need to be commended and recognised.

Group CEO, RHL Group, Anthony Rahael, encouraged all his colleagues in the San Fernando business community to support and play an active role in the ISOS initiative, to show their appreciation to the men and women of the TTPS.