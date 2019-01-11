Communications Minister, Stuart Young, says the government is not opposed to engaging Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar, in a debate.

On Monday Mrs Persad Bissessar, said she is ready and willing to engage in a public debate with Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley.

Speaking with at a news briefing at the Couva South Constituency Office, the Political Leader of the United National Congress said she is prepared to defend how the coalition administration spent payer’s money during its tenure in office.

However, speaking at the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Minister Young said the government welcomes the request for a debate by the Opposition.

He also defended the Prime Minister’s pre-recorded address to the nation adding that it was aimed at being interactive.

Minister Young also responded to a claim that the broadcast was not a paid political programme explaining that there is provision in the license granted to media establishments to provide free air time to the government and this was utilised in this instance.