Power 102.1FM and its sister station Boom Champions 94.1FM were thrown into mourning on Sunday following the death of radio DJ and announcer Christopher Seon.

Chris died at around 10am after being hospitalised for a week

Chris’ passion, commitment and spirit had been with us throughout the years and he had been a pillar in the foundation of our Organizations.

CEO of Radio Vision Ltd Paul Richards told News Power Now that like everyone, news of Seon’s death was a difficult pill to swallow.

Richards said that his death will have an effect on everyone who knew him and he leaves behind a legacy of love.

Meanwhile, News Power Now spoke to several of his’ co-workers who expressed their thoughts on his passing. Many of them preferred to focus on their fondest memories of him.

We join his family, daughter, partner Seigonie, colleagues and many fans & listeners in remembering and celebrating his life.

His funeral will be held at St Margaret’s Anglican Church in Belmont at 10AM this coming Saturday.