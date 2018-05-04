Conflict Management Being Introduced to T&T Police Service Following Shootout Between Officers.

President of the Police Social welfare Association, Inspector Michael Seales says police officers are not immune to emotional distress.

Speaking this morning on CNC3, Mr. Seales said that while the officers’ actions were unacceptable, the Association must look past the criticism and analyze how the situation could be avoided in the future.

He added that conflict management is now being introduced to the police service, which he believes will be a gamechanger.

He believes it will further aid in preventing a reoccurence of incidents of this nature

