Congratulatory messages and showers of praise continue to pour in for Trinidad and Tobago’s 4x400m relay team after they claimed the gold medal at the IAAF World Relays Championships in Yokohama, Japan yesterday

The quartet of Deon Lendore, Jereem Richards, Asa Guevara and Machel Cedenio won the gold in a nail biting finish.

T&T was in third place behind the US and Jamaica when Cedenio, running the anchor leg, collected the baton.

The 23-year-old, however, produced an amazing last leg run, surging past Jamaica before eventually catching and edging past the US on the finish line.

T&T finished in a world leading time of 3 minutes point 81 seconds.

The USA team was eventually disqualified for a reported lane infringement, handing Jamaica 2nd place in a time of 3 minutes, one point five seven seconds and Belgium third in 3 minutes two point seven zero seconds.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley took to social media to congratulate the quartet on their victory.

Describing the performance as “inspiring” he called on persons to never underestimate the red, white and black.

Race commentary as Machel Cedenio look to overtake Jamaica and pip USA during the 4x400M at the IAAF World Relay Championships in Yokohama, Japan.