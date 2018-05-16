Conrad Enil Says T&T’s Economy Must be Better Managed.

Former Energy Minister, Conrad Enil, has suggested that talk about diversification of the economy is a non-starter. He says better management of the economy is the real challenge.

It is perhaps the first time that anyone associated with government has ever sought to rebuff the widely-held view that diversification is a priority for Trinidad and Tobago.

Mr Enil was speaking earlier today on the lunch-time programme State of the Economy, here on Power 102.1FM.

He insisted that it is necessary to ensure the country’s expenditure is not higher than its revenues.

He said when this occurs implications arise which put added pressure on everyone.

He also focused on the budget deficit situation which stands at around fifteen billion dollars adding that the issue is compounded with an ageing population.

