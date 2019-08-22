Cellular phones, chargers, headsets and makeshift knives were seized during search exercises at the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca earlier this week.

The exercises were conducted by prison officers under the supervision of Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson, between 8 am and 3 pm.

Speaking with News Power Now a short while ago, Commissioner Wilson admitted that there are prisons officers who are compromised but said he will continue to do his part to stamp out contraband in the prisons.

He added that prisoners are never happy following the seizure of contraband and said he expects threats to follow.