Contractors Axed By Local Government Ministry for Non Payment of NIS for CEPEP Employees.

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Kazim Hosein, says contractors of the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme who have not been paying National Insurance Service for employees, have been terminated.

Member of Parliament for Tabaquite, Dr. Surujrattan Rambachan, during the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament this week raised questions surrounding the amount paid to contractors and the payment of NIS under the programme.

Dr. Rambachan said he was aware of several contractors who have complained about not receiving their management fees.

At this stage Minister Hosein got input from his colleague Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis on the topic.

