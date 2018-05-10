Contractors Unfazed by PM’s Promise to Monitor Those who Build HDC Homes.

President of the Contractors Association on Trinidad and Tobago, Ramlogan Roopnarinesingh, tells News Power Now there is no uneasiness from its members following comments made by Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, to contractors on Tuesday.

Dr. Rowley, speaking at the keys distribution ceremony held at Real Springs housing development in Valsayn, told contractors who build homes for the Housing Development Corporation that their performance will be closely monitored.

He insisted that this approach is necessary especially in light of the rising cost of materials.

Mr. Roopnarinesingh said the group is not troubled by the Prime Minister’s statements.

