CoP Assures Security measures for Venezuelans in T&T in Place

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) will continue to ensure security measures are in place for Venezuelans in this country.

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, made this commitment today when he met with His Excellency, Carlos Amador Perez Silva, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and his team, during a courtesy call at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.

His Excellency Silva identified areas for cooperation in regard to the large number of nationals of Venezuela, with a view of a more effective mechanism for processing/resolving consular matters.

The TTPS is being sought to ensure the citizens of Venezuela are being protected in Trinidad and Tobago. His Excellency also stated his desire for continued collaboration between the two countries in the area of anti-crime initiatives.

Commissioner Griffith pledged that the TTPS, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security, will continue to implement specific measures to ensure all Venezuelan citizens and interests are protected. He also assured the Ambassador that there will be continued intelligence sharing on anti-crime initiatives.

His Excellency thanked the TTPS and by extension the Commissioner of Police, for its cooperation in the security matters raised.

During the meeting Commissioner Griffith reminded the representatives that the TTPS is committed to ensuring that everyone in the country feels safe and secure.

He applauded the step that they have taken to secure their members and underscored the need to have further communication to the benefit of all involved.