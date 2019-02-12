Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith held talks with senior representatives of three national tourism stakeholder organizations given the influx of tourist destined for T&T for the Carnival 2019 season.

The meeting, in keeping with Commissioner Griffith’s commitment to engage with stakeholders in the ongoing fight against crime, took place recently at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.

The industry representatives present at the meeting were President of the Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants and Tourism Association, Hassel Thom, Group CEO, Brian Frontin of also of THRTA and the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute and President of the Trinidad and Tobago Incoming Tour Operators Association, Lorraine Pouchet, who discussed with Commissioner Griffith, collaborative projects geared toward enhancing the international perception of ‘Destination Trinidad and Tobago’.

In a media release Ms. Pouchet and Mr. Thom also committed their organizations to providing the TTPS with advance information on tourism activities, including prior notification of scheduled tours to popular sites and attractions and hotel occupancy trends within various districts.

Commissioner Griffith gave the assurance to the stakeholders that members of the TTPS will continue to engage in regular patrols and sustain a heightened presence, to ensure the safety and security of all persons.