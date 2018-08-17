CoP Gary Griffith Ready to Tackle Crime Head On. Promises Citizens Action as He is Presented his Appointment.

Newly appointed Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith is today promising citizens that he will tackle crime head on as he has to prove his worth to both members of the TTPS and citizens at large.

Griffith made these remarks at the presentation of his appointment at the Ministry of National Security building on Abercromby Street, Port-of-Spain this morning.

He said he has a number of initiatives to launch to remove the fear of crime from law abiding citizens.

Meanwhile…National Security Minister, Stuart Young, thanks former acting Commissioner of Police, Stephen Williams for his role as Commissioner and the work he has done over the last six years.

Speaking at the presentation of instrument of appointment to incoming Commissioner of Police, Minister Young said that Mr. Williams has given his all to Trinidad and Tobago in spite of his acting role in the TTPS.

He said Williams has done his tour of duty without complaint and wishes, moving forward.

