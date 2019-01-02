Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith says he intends to target gangs by cutting off their money supply and making several arrests under the anti-gang legislation.

Speaking on the CNC3 Morning Brew today, the Commissioner maintained his tough talking stance and made clear his disdain for criminals and gang members saying that he intends to cripple their income streams.

He explained that a major source of income for gangs was state contracts and he vowed to put an end to gangsters benefitting from this.

Commissioner Griffith added that the Police Service is on the verge of making several arrests using the legislation, but says they are working to ensure that the case is air tight.