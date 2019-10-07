Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has issued a response confirming that he does, in fact, have a Masters degree after a recent newspaper article highlighted questions. Griffith said in a statement via the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) that the article headline was misleading and mischievous.

“Today’s headline and attendant image in the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday, titled ‘Doubt over Gary Degree’…certainly provided the false impression that there are questions related to the legitimacy of my current Master’s degree in Security Management.

“Granted, in smaller font, the subtitle relates the article to the actual story, which has nothing to do with my substantive degree.”

“I am led to believe, this is in no way a coincidence, as this headline comes mere days after the statement by the Cabinet relating to Commissioner of Police requiring a Master’s degree related to the field….as such, one is led to believe the rationale for such an inflammatory headline is…to inflame a contrary opinion, whilst raising questions and ultimately, querying the credibility of an individual, in this case, myself.”