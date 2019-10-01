There is confirmation this evening that three men have been formally charged under the Anti-Gang Legislation. Ancil Shawn Villafana, aka ‘Chemist’ and ‘Presi’ Kevon Isaiah Franklyn, aka ‘Fat Joe’, all of Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain are charged for being leaders of a gang contrary to section 6(1) (a) of the Act No.1 of 2018.

The men have been charged following advice given by Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, today.

Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith, in a media statement issued, said the arrests came after several months of intense investigations. He said the Anti-Gang Legislation is a technical but effective law, which can assist law enforcement agencies and more specifically, the Police in reducing gang activity. “With this bill along with other operations and intelligence tools, we will be able to disrupt gang-activity which has been a catalyst for homicides,” said the CoP.

Commissioner Griffith has also called on the public to assist with information that could lead them to one Akido Williams aka ‘Sunday’ of Basilon Street, Port-of-Spain. He is said to be a person of interest in ongoing investigations.

The Top Cop said he is taking a personal interest in persons who refer to themselves as ‘Leaders’, assuring that he will use the anti-gang legislation to apprehend and lead these persons to their cells where they will lose their perceived ranks.

The three men will appear at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. If convicted, each of these men could face 25 years behind bars.