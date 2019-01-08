Former Public Administration Minister under the People’s Partnership, Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan says there were several inaccuracies in the Prime Minister’s presentation on the state of the economy.

Mrs. Seepersad-Bachan is now the Political Leader of the Congress of the People. She told the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1 FM this morning that she was left dissatisfied with the content.

While she appreciated what she said was the Prime Minister’s attempt to reach out to citizens in the manner which he did with the aid of data and technology, she described some of his information as misleading.

Mrs. Seepersad-Bachan seized upon the Petrotrin issue saying she has a problem with Governments providing the people with wrong or misleading information.