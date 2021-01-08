Couple Arrested and Charged With Weed and Ammo Possession.



Thirty-five year old Solomon Babwah and 31-year-old Candy Babooram were jointly charged on Thursday for the possession of ammunition and cannabis. They are scheduled to appear virtually at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The two were arrested during an anti-crime exercise conducted in Marabella and Princes Town between the hours of 5 pm and 9 pm. It involved the execution of several search warrants and targeted areas known for illegal drug activity including Flamboyant Crescent, Pleasantville, and Old Train Line, Marabella.

During the exercise, a search warrant was executed at the couple’s residence at Battoo Boulevard, Marabella. Officers allegedly found a transparent plastic bag containing 31 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition as well as three transparent plastic bags containing 101 grammes of cannabis, inside a wooden medicine cabinet.