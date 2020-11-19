Couva North constituency executive endorses Kamla

Another constituency executive has thrown its support behind Kamla Persad-Bissessar ahead of the UNC’s internal election.

Officials in Couva North, including MP Ravi Ratiram, say the incumbent leader is the right person to continue leading the UNC.

In a media release, the executive says under her leadership, the party secured the highest number of votes in its history, referring to the 309,188 received in the 2020 General Election.

It believes Mrs Persad-Bissessar continues to demonstrate visionary and inclusive leadership and an unparalleled level of dedication to T&T.

The UNC internal election will be held on December 6th 2020