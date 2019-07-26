Member of Parliament for Couva North, Romana Ramdial says Minister Stuart Young, has shown no compassion thus far toward the families of the missing fishermen.

Speaking at a media conference held at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, on Charles St in Port of Spain this morning, Ms Ramdial said there is some sort of negligence on his part to ensure that all citizens are safe and are met with some sort of comfort in light of tragic incidents.

Ms. Ramdial said to this date, no one from the Government has met with the families of the fishermen.

Meanwhile, MP for Couva South, Rudranath Indarsinghquestioned why the country’s 12 security interceptors have not been used to locate the fishermen, as well as why hasn’t there been any intel on what is being done to locate the men who may be still at sea.