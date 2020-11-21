Advertisement

COVID-19 Patient Placed In State Quarantine Facility

Nov 20, 2020 | 0 comments

A 34-year-old Covid-19 positive patient from Diego Martin, who breached a quarantine order, was extracted and placed in a State Quarantine Facility on Thursday 19th November 2020.

Intelligence revealed that the patient left his place of ordered quarantine in the St. Andrew/St. David County and frequented St. George West County where he holds another residence.

Despite a caution from Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) officials, the patient breached his quarantine location on several occasions.

The operation was coordinated by ACP Wendell Williams of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, who is the TTPS’ representative to the Multi- Sectoral COVID-19 Committee.

The operation also included members of the Central Intelligence Bureau, Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) and Ministry of Health officials under the guidance Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Roshan Parasram.

This operation led to the successful extraction of the patient by placing him into the State Quarantine facility to complete his remaining quarantine period.

The TTPS reaffirms its commitment to its partners at the Ministry of Health and the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago in the fight towards a Covid-19 free country.

The national population is also reminded that any breach of a quarantine order, carries a penalty of up to $50,000 in fines or six months’ imprisonment upon conviction.

