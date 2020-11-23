COVID outbreak in Prison – precautions continue for inmates and officers

Commissioner of Prisons (Ag), Mr. Dennis Pulchan continues to have concern for both the officers and inmates under his charge.

This, as 108 prisoners tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, 22 November.

The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service, in a release, advises that assessment is ongoing on the persons who have recently returned the positive results. Upon completion, they would be relocated to an in-house Covid-19 treatment center, and relatives will be contacted by Prison Welfare Officers.

The prison service said that safety measures continue to be enforced with temperature checks and oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels twice daily for early detection, increased sanitization frequencies, the mandatory wearing of masks/face shields, and limited movement/transfers of prisoners.

To date, the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service has recorded a total of 255 positive cases which include persons who are at in-house step down areas as well as those who have fully recovered.

With the responsibility and safe-keeping of approximately 3800 persons under its care, over six hundred persons have already been tested. In an effort to determine status to aid in decision-making, all prisoners continue to be observed, monitored, and charted under the guidance of the experts at the Ministry of Health.

The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service said it will continue working assiduously to protect its population and mitigate the spread and effects of the virus and has the full support of the Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Health.