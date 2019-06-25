West Indies legend Brian Lara is set to be discharged from hospital in Mumbai India after suffering a minor heart attack scare.

The 50 year old cricket legend was admitted to the Global Hospital in Parel Mumbai after complaining of pain in his chest following a workout session at a gym.

Lara is in India working for broadcaster Star Sports during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Lara, who has been based out of Mumbai for the last few months doing commentary at the Star Sports studio, complained of uneasiness early in the day and was rushed to the hospital.

The Times of India newspaper says sources with direct knowledge of developments said the batsman was complaining of unease but is absolutely fine now.

The source also allayed fears saying that there’s nothing to worry about.