Crime Fighting Strategies Discussed In Meeting With TTPS and the Supermarket Association

Executives of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) met with the Commissioner of Police, Mr Gary Griffith, and high-ranking members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to discuss measures to be implemented ahead of the Christmas season in the continuing fight against crime.

The virtual meeting allowed both the TTPS and the SATT to examine the situation against the novel backdrop of COVID as various challenges were examined heading into the Christmas season in light of recent concerns presented by the private retail sector to the COP and his team.

Assistant Commissioner Mr Anthony James was also on hand to lend his considerable experience to the discussions. Key highlights included increased joint patrols during the peak periods, increased situational and tactical awareness by the private sector as well as more stringent policing initiatives to ensure the safety of customers during the holiday period.

Both the SATT and the TTPS reaffirmed a commitment to ongoing discussions to maintain a safe and enjoyable shopping experience for the consuming public. Both parties remain firmly resolute to providing a stable environment to families and communities nationwide during the upcoming holiday period.