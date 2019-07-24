President of the Sangre-Grande Chamber of Commerce, Ricardo Mohammed, says he is not opposed to the suggestion that a round table be held with various stakeholders on the issue of crime.

He however explained that such a proposal, if carried out, should not be a talk shop.

Mr. Mohammed made the comments while being interviewed on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102FM on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, President of the Penal \Debe Chamber of Commerce, Rampersad Sieuraj, said the population must demand accountability from the state for the millions of dollars being spent in the fight against crime.

Mr. Sieuraj also expressed support for the idea of a national roundtable on crime.