Criminologist Calls For Recommendations Given on Prison System, To Be Urgently Implemented.

Criminologist Professor, Ramesh Deosaran, says an apparent target on prison officers by criminals points the need for greater urgency on recommendations that have been made in the past to address challenges in the prison system.

He made the comment while being interviewed on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM this afternoon.

Professor Deosaran said several suggestions have been given before on improving safety and security for prisons officers and tackle ongoing issues within the system.

He also expressed concern with the pace at which such proposals have been implemented.

