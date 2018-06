Criminologist Darius Figuera is suggesting that the vigilante justice being seen in Trinidad and Tobago is an expression of frustration by the public.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning, Mr. Figuera said the proliferation of illicit guns in the country has led to an increase in the crime level.

This increase he said has led to a change in how conflict resolution is dealt with.

As a result, citizens are also affected and have decided that enough is enough.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest