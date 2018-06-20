Power102FM

Criminologist Says Crime is A Social Problem More than A Legal One.

Criminologist Says Crime is A Social Problem More than A Legal One.

0

Criminologist Dennis Browne says a holistic approach is necessary in addressing crime as the state alone cannot tackle lawlessness.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Mr. Browne explained that over the years a lot of focus has been placed on the operations of the Ministry of National Security in treating with crime.

However, Mr. Browne added that crime is more of a social problem than a legal issue.

The criminologist also cited the need for an improvement in the detection rate of the Police Service.

National Security Ministry’s 50th Independence Anniversary Celebrations
National Security Minister Says Prison Officers’ Concerns Are Not Being Ignored.
National Security Ministry confirms no intelligence to support UK Travel advisory on Terrorism and TT

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0
%d bloggers like this: