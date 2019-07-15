Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has joined in the chorus of grief over the stabbing death of dramatist and theatre producer Raymond Choo Kong

In a media release this afternoon, the Culture Minister said Raymond Choo Kong dedicated much of his life to enriching Trinidad and Tobago’s theatre landscape and changing our understanding of the arts.

Minister Gadsby-Dolly said “we are shocked by the untimely passing of Raymond Choo Kong, the beloved actor, playwright, producer and theatre icon.”

She said “Choo Kong saw the necessity in passing on the vital knowledge he had to the younger generations and was one of the Ministry’s Mentors for the 2019 Mentoring by the Masters Programme.”

She said Mr. Choo Kong gave us plays so that we could understand our Trinbagonian identity and cherish our unique expression.

Raymond Choo Kong was a celebrated producer, director, and actor who changed the landscape of Trinidad’s theatre through comedy for the past 40 years.

He accomplished this through his company, Raymond Choo Kong Productions, a well-established theatre production house, which he founded.

Mr. Choo Kong received a total of 18 Cacique Awards in all categories, making him the holder of the most Cacique Awards.

He was said to have been stabbed to death at his home in Arima sometime this morning.