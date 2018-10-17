Cumuto Man Arrested and Charged With Murder.

A Cumuto man, who was arrested during an Operation Strike Back exercise, was expected to appear before the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court today, charged with the murder of David King on September 8th.

Edison Small, a 38-year-old electrician of Tumpuna Road, Cumuto, was also charged with the malicious wounding of a 54-year-old Cumuto man, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard on Monday.

The victims; 31-year-old Mr. King and a friend were at his home in Cumuto around 2:45am, on Saturday, September 8th when three men entered and announced a robbery.

The victims were shot during the incident, however Mr. King died at the scene, while his friend was taken to hospital.

Small was arrested by officers attached to the Cumuto Police Station, on Saturday, October 6th.

He was subsequently handed over to Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 2, and later charged by PC Noel Wren.

